Graduates earn 1,898 degrees, certificates from University of Illinois at Springfield

About 50 percent of the 1,898 degrees and certificates handed out by the University of Illinois Springfield in 2016-17 were to students in Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services programs, making them the most popular programs that year, according to the latest disclosure from the U.S. Department of Education.
The agency's National Center for Education Statistics shows the public institution in Springfield conferred 836 master's degrees and 113 bachelor's degrees in Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services programs.
But the single most popular program was for a master's degree in Computer Science. Data shows the school gave out 612 master's degrees in Computer Science, followed by 224 master's degrees in Computer Systems Analysis/Analyst and 139 bachelor's degrees in Business Administration and Management, General.
The university enrolled 5,428 students for 2016-17, including 2,959 in undergraduate programs and 2,469 in graduate programs.
This article appeared in the Illinois Business Daily on July 15, 2018.
