Staying hydrated at camp

Wednesday was the last day for the University of Illinois Springfield Future Stars Kids Camp.
Since Monday, these campers have been beating the heat by staying in the shade, drinking plenty of water and taking much need air conditioning breaks.
The UIS head softball coach Shannon Guthrie says hydration is key to staying safe in the sun.
"It's important just to stay hydrated in general. Even when they go home at night, they can drink water once they get home and before they get out here," Guthrie said. "Eat something, drink water, get a lot of sleep. That's about all you can do in this heat."
Campers left Wednesday soaked after a balloon fight and a slip and slide.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on July 19, 2017.
Watch the story online.