Jay Leno coming to Sangamon Auditorium in September

Jay Leno is coming to Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois Springfield in the fall.
Leno is best known as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” which he led from 1992 to 2009 and again from 2010 to 2014.
Leno’s show, set for 8 p.m. Sept. 16, continues Springfield’s run in 2018 of booking well-known comedians to the city’s larger venues.
Recent donors to the Friends of UIS Performing Arts can purchase tickets starting 10 a.m. Tuesday.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on May 31, 2018.
Read the entire article online.