Maximize International Student Services at U.S. Universities

Prospective international students likely know that they can turn to international student services offices at U.S.universities for help with immigration and orientation. But the services ISS offices provide do not stop there and can include year-round activities.
Here are some ways international students can plan to make the most out of their school's ISS office after they arrive on campus.
Advising- While it's common for U.S. universities to have academic advisers and counselors for domestic and international students, some ISS offices have additional advising services for current international students that address issues beyond immigration and visas.
Rick Lane, director of international student services at the University of Illinois Springfield says international students visit the ISS office in person or contact staff via telephone or email with academic, cultural, social and personal concerns.
This article appeared in U.S. News & World Report on July 18, 2018.
Read the entire article.
