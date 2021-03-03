Men's Track and Field: Lincoln grad Blake Jones becomes first UIS men's runner to advance to indoor nationals

sophomore long-distance runnerwill compete in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Friday, March 12 in Birmingham, Alabama.The Lincoln High School graduate is the first UIS men’s track and field athlete to advance to the event. He set an automatic qualifying mark in the 5,000-meter run earlier this season with a time of 14:02.84, which also shattered the previous school record and ranks 15th best nationally. He will be among 16 participants in the race.This story was published in The State Journal-Register on March 2, 2021.