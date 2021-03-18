Thursday, March 18, 2021

WBCA names UIS assistant coach Kotas to its Thirty Under 30 list

University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball assistant coach Jenna Kotas has been named one of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Thirty Under 30 honorees, the organization announced on Wednesday.

“I am honored to be recognized by the WBCA and be named to the Thirty Under 30 class of 2021 with so many young, dedicated coaches,” Kotas said in a UIS press release. “It is a privilege to coach women's basketball, and mentor and impact student-athletes. I would like to thank those who nominated and voted for me for this award. A huge thank you to my family, mentors, peers, former coaches, current/former players, and also (head) coach (Casey) Thousand and (assistant) coach (Destiny) Ramsey for helping me grow as a coach and as an individual every single day.”

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 17, 2021.
