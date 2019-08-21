UIS students met with rainy welcome back to school

Incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois Springfield had a very rainy welcome to campus on Tuesday.
Tuesday was move-in day for the University of Illinois Springfield but it wasn't the move-in day they were expecting.
Torrential rain and weather conditions made this a difficult time, but students say that it was the hard work of the volunteer that got them through.
"They came out, helped me get all my stuff out of the car, got it in a cart, pushed it out for me in the rain while getting drenched," UIS student Jalen Walsh said.
Around 125 volunteers helped over 300 incoming freshmen get all moved into their dorms.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on August 20, 2019.
