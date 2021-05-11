Men's Baseball: UIS baseball earns #1 seed in GLVC Tournament

The No. 4 University of Illinois Springfield baseball team earned the top seed from the Green Division in this week's GLVC Tournament.
This is the fifth consecutive appearance, and sixth overall, for the Prairie Stars who open the double-elimination tournament Thursday against Lewis in Saint Charles, Mo. The Stars are looking for their first conference title. UIS completed the regular season Saturday with a 34-5 record, the second best winning percentage in program history. The team won all 10 weekend series this season. Sunday's game hosting Quincy was canceled due to rain.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on May 9, 2021.