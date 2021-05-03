Women's Softball: Wickenhauser hits milestone, helps UIS split

Calla Wickenhauser became the University of Illinois Springfield’s all-time leader in runs scored as she led the Prairie Stars to a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader split in an 8-1 Game 2 win over Drury on Saturday at the Land of Lincoln Softball Complex.
Batting leadoff, Wickenhauser hit two home runs in the second game and finished with four RBIs and three runs scored. The junior, from Maroa-Forsyth High School, now has 100 runs. Wickenhauser was already the all-time program leader in RBIs and now has 108 to go along with 100 home runs in her career at UIS.
This story was published in The State Journal-Register on May 1, 2021.