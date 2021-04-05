The University of Illinois System announced Thursday that three state universities will not require students to submit standardized test scores for admission applications.
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Illinois Chicago and University of Illinois Springfield will allow high school students to apply for admission for the two upcoming academic years without taking the ACT or SAT.
The request to the University of Illinois System Board of Trustees was made in response to restrictions on large gatherings that limited students' ability to take standardized tests.
This story aired on WAND TV on April 2, 2021.
Monday, April 5, 2021
University of Illinois system will not require ACT, SAT for admission for 2 years
Posted by Angela Try at 1:30 PM
Labels: admissions, University