Flag display raising sexual assault awareness at UIS

The University of Illinois Springfield is observing Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action.
The UIS Women's Center and Civic Engagement Center created a display of 1,000 flags.
The flags represent the 433,000 Americans who are sexually assaulted each year. Each flag represents 433 Americans.
This story appeared on WICS on April 6, 2021.
