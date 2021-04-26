Lynn, Moore honored by UIS at 50th anniversary celebration

UIS Chancellor Emerita Naomi B. Lynn and retired U.S. Marshal Robert Moore were honored by the University of Illinois Springfield with awards for service and alumni achievement during a virtual 50th-anniversary celebration.
Lynn was presented the 2021 Distinguished Service Award for extraordinary commitment, dedication and service to the advancement of the University of Illinois. Lynn served as president of Sangamon State University and then was the first chancellor of UIS. She retired in 2001 and continues to live in Springfield.
Moore received the 2021 Alumni Achievement Award for outstanding success and national or international distinction in one’s business, profession or life’s work.
Over a career spanning nearly 50 years, Moore has become a distinguished and nationally recognized leader in the practice of law enforcement, facilitator of community policing initiatives and historical research of African Americans in law enforcement.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on April 25, 2021.