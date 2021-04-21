University of Illinois Springfield holds 'take back the night' march

UIS held its 'Take Back the Night' event tonight, bringing supporters together to march around campus and learn how to help survivors.
Organizers say the theme of this year's ten-day event is light out of darkness.
"With this event, we really try to impart a sense of hope and feeling, like you know, there is light for the survivors," said Rexann Whorton, Director of UIS' Women's Center.
This is the 13th year that the university has done this rally.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on April 16, 2021.