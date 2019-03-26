Women's Golf: Stars finish seventh at Saluki Invite

The University of Illinois Springfield finished seventh in the women’s Saluki Invitational at Hickory Ridge Golf Course on Monday behind solid efforts from Paula Valdivia and Maria Espinosa.
The Prairie Stars shot 323 on Sunday and stood in fifth place after the first round.
The Prairie Stars beat out seven other schools, including four NCAA Division I teams.
UIS had just four golfers instead of the normal five.
Valdivia shot 79 and 80 over the two rounds for a 159, which was good for 15th place individually. Espinosa shot 76 and 84 for 160 and finished in a tie for 16th.
Jennifer Queller tied for 20th place with a two-day score of 161.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 25, 2019.
Read the entire article online.