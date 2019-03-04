Men's Baseball: Undefeated UIS wins, ties in baseball home games

The University of Illinois Springfield defeated William Jewell 10-1 in the opener, and then tied the Cardinals 2-2 in the nightcap in a game that was called due to darkness Friday in a doubleheader at UIS Field.
Chris Mathieu and Ruben Markham had three hits apiece and two RBIs each as the Prairie Stars compiled 14 hits in Game 1.
Justin Revels (2-0) was the winning pitcher, allowing just four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
UIS was one out away from the sweep when William Jewell (5-5-1) hit a game-tying single that forced the tie.
This story was published in The State Journal-Register on March 2, 2019.
