Women's Basketball: Stars pick up win against Bellarmine

University of Illinois Springfield ended the regular season on a positive note, defeating Bellarmine 90-81 at TRAC for the first victory over the program in school history.
UIS connected 11 times from deep, including three players with three apiece. Val Meissner, Carson Vance and Tehya Fortune all had three 3s and finished in double figures; Meissner with 11, Vance with 10 and Fortune with 23 off the bench.
The team went 11-for-20 from 3-point range.
Lauren Ladowski also had 23 points for UIS, with eight coming from the free throw line.
Ladowski went eight of 10 from the line and 7-for-9 from the floor. She also added nine assists and three steals.
UIS finished the season at 8-18 and 5-13 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 2, 2019.
