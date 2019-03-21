Dancing for Children's Miracle Network

Students at the University of Illinois Springfield will be dancing for a good cause this month.
UIS students will hold a dance marathon to help raise money for the Children's Miracle Network (CMN) at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield.
The event will be held in the UIS Student Union Ballroom from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23rd.
The theme for this year’s Dance Marathon is Olympics.
Over the past five years, the event has raised more than $25,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on March 20, 2019.
