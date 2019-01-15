UIS Student Union celebrates one-year anniversary

The University of Illinois Springfield's Student Union celebrated its one year anniversary since its opening in 2018.
The Student Union serves as the center of students' social and organizational activities.
"This building is such an amazing piece of this campus now and has really changed how students interact and have a good time on this campus and connect with one another," Executive Director of the Student Union Ann Comerford said.
Some of the one-year celebration activities included license plate personalizations, giveaways, a DJ and a game show.
This story aired in WICS Newschannel 20 on January 14, 2019.
