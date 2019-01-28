Baseball: UIS receives preseason honors

Four players from the University of Illinois Springfield have been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II Preseason All-Midwest Team.
UIS players named to the first team were senior pitcher Andrew Dean from Alvin, Texas; senior pitcher Justin Revels from Peoria, Arizona, and senior catcher John Sechen from Ashland, Wisconsin.
UIS junior pitcher Cameron Zunkel, who’s from Lombard, was named to the second team.
The Prairie Stars also were rated No. 2 in the NCBWA NCAA Division II Midwest Regional preseason rankings.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 25, 2019.
