Men's Basketball: Stars gear up for GLVC run

The University of Illinois Springfield extended its winning streak to seven games in the last battle before GLVC play resumes, defeating Lincoln Christian 101-77 at TRAC.
The Prairie Stars collected the ninth win of their season but suffered a costly loss with 1:19 remaining in the first half, when senior Cole Harper went down with a twisted left ankle. Harper was assisted off by the medical staff and was seen on crutches after the game.
“Cole’s situation really puts a cloud on the win,” said UIS head coach Bill Walker. “I haven’t seen any x-rays, but I’d say he’s going to miss three or four games.”
Harper had scored only three points when leaving with the injury but had grabbed a team-high six rebounds and three assists in the first half.
The UIS bench stepped up big in the loss of Harper with 20 points, led by Bahari Amaya’s nine.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 2, 2019.
