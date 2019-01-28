UIS Mock Trial team wins awards

The University of Illinois Springfield Mock Trial team recently received the Spirit of American Mock Trial Association Award at the first Scarlet and Cream Invitational hosted by the University of Nebraska.
Area team members are Chance Austin, of Rochester; and Adeola Babington, Andrew Jarmer and Jade Sisti, of Springfield.
Jarmer was recognized with an Outstanding Attorney award for his competition performance.
The American Mock Trial Association has awarded the team that best exemplifies its ideals of civility, justice and fair play with the Spirit of AMTA Award since 2000. The award is given to only one team at each tournament and is voted and scored by competing teams.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 24, 2019.
