Renovations set to begin at University of Illinois Springfield

University of Illinois Springfield will be making major structural improvements to its studio theater.
The theater received a $150,000 grant from the university to modernize its facility.
The improvements will include new seating, a new curtain system and upgrades to lighting and sound.
Bryan Rives, the director of performance arts services, said the renovations will support UIS as well as the outside community.
"These upgrades were definitely necessary and it's going to help us be more cost-effective in the daily operations of the building and by bringing the operating cost of the building down, we're also hoping that new community arts organizations will start popping up that will use this space as their performance home," Rives said.
The grant money will be combined with money from outside donors to pay for the total renovation cost of $200,000.
Work is set to be complete by the end of the summer.
This story aired on Fox 55 Illinois on January 25, 2019.
Watch the story online.