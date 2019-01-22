Men's Basketball: Bahari Amaya, UIS men rally over Drury

Bahari Amaya came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points, including a 3-point basket with 10.4 seconds left in regulation, on Saturday to lift the University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team to a come-from-behind, 88-87 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over Drury at TRAC.
UIS trailed by 16 points early in the second half and still was down by 10 with 7 minutes 16 seconds left.
But the Prairie Stars made an 8-0 run that gave them an 85-54 lead with 1:49 to go.
Both teams shot well, with UIS 33-for-52 from the field for 63 percent and the Panthers 34-for-63 for .540. The Stars also shot 59 percent from 3-point range.
