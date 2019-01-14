Men's Basketball: Peyton Allen, Cole Harper pave way for UIS victory

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team overcame a long drought in the second half and escaped with the 81-70 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over Maryville on Saturday at the TRAC.
A couple of Chatham Glenwood High School grads quickly fueled a 7-0 run to grab the lead for good.
UIS senior guard Cole Harper ended the rut with a jumper and junior teammate Peyton Allen reclaimed a 68-66 advantage with a 3-pointer with 5 minutes 2 seconds remaining.
It was Harper’s first appearance since he twisted his left ankle on Jan. 2. He finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench.
Allen contributed 15 points for UIS, which snapped a two-game skid and improved to 10-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 12, 2019.
