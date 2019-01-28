Women's Basketball: First quarter run seals win for Stars

University of Illinois Springfield trailed 7-5 early in the first period but closed out the quarter on a 14-0 run and a 12-point lead that they would ride to the finish for a 77-65 win over Quincy University at the Pepsi Arena.
Tehya Fortune led the Stars from 3-point range, shooting 5-for-12 and scoring 23 points. Fortune sank three 3s in the first half. UIS shot 43.5 percent from deep. Val Meissner went 7-for-11 from the floor for 16 points.
UIS breaks a four-game losing streak in the conference, moving to 3-6 in the GLVC and 6-11 overall.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 26, 2019.
