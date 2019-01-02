Local kids learn new basketball moves from UIS players

Local kids are ending 2018 by learning some moves on the basketball court.
This is the second year for the University of Illinois Springfield's holiday basketball clinic.
More than 100 kids were a part of the clinic, learning from UIS basketball players.
Coaches said it's a great way to get one-on-one time with their littlest and biggest fans.
"Some of these kids come to our camps in the summer, so there's a lot of familiar faces and they know our players so that makes it fun and we see friendly faces at the games throughout the year," Head Women's Basketball Coach Mark Kost said.
UIS coaches said the holiday clinic also helps parents get their kids out of the house during Christmas break.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on December 31, 2018.
Watch the story online.