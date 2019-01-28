Softball: Prairie Stars No. 2 in GLVC preseason poll

The University of Illinois Springfield is No. 2 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference preseason softball poll.
The Prairie Stars, defending regular-season GLVC champions, received one first-place vote and 149 points. They finished No. 2 behind defending national champion Southern Indiana (11 first-place votes).
UIS is coming off its best season in program history, going 40-19 overall and 22-6 in the GLVC. The Stars eventually reached the NCAA Super Regionals and finished No. 12 in the national rankings.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 25, 2019.
