Women's Basketball: Sangster dominates off the bench for UIS

Jasmine Sangster went 11-for-16 from the field and 8-for-8 from the foul line for 33 points in 27 minutes off the bench to lead the University of Illinois Springfield to an 84-73 victory over McKendree at the TRAC.
The Prairie Stars shot well from the field, shooting 27-for-50 for 54 percent. UIS also went 7-for-16 from 3-point territory and 23-for-29 from the foul line.
Lauren Ladowski was the only other player in double figures for UIS, scoring 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the line. Ladowski also dished out six assists.
Tehya Fortune added seven points and six rebounds.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 5th, 2019.
