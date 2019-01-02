Men's Basketball: Peyton Allen, UIS claim sixth straight win

A long break didn’t disrupt University of Illinois Springfield’s torrid offense.
UIS junior guard Peyton Allen manufactured a game-high 25 points and the Prairie Stars captured their sixth straight win 89-81 at Missouri Western State University on Sunday.
UIS (8-3) has scored at least 80 points in five of its last six games.
Allen, a Chatham Glenwood High School graduate, also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds while going 8 of 19 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free throw line in the non-conference matchup.
Gilwan Nelson posted 16 points, followed by Vince Walker (15), Aundrae Williams (12) and Bahari Amaya (11). Fellow Glenwood graduate Cole Harper had three points in 30 minutes of action.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on December 30, 2018.
