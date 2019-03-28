Men's Baseball: UIS rallies past Quincy in GLVC baseball

The University of Illinois Springfield scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning and rallied to defeat nationally-ranked Quincy 13-8 Tuesday in a Great Lake Valley Conference baseball game.
UIS trailed 8-7 entering the ninth. The Prairie Stars loaded the bases with one out when Brandon Bannon hit a fly ball to left field that was misplayed by the Quincy outfielder. Two runners scored on the play, giving UIS a 9-8 advantage.
This story was published in The State Journal-Register on March 27, 2019.
Read the entire article online.