UIS hosts dance marathon for Children's Miracle Network

University of Illinois Springfield students held a dance marathon to raise money for the HSHS St. John’s Children's Miracle Network.
The marathon featured fun music, a variety of performances by dozens of dancers, and games.
This year's theme was the Olympics.
This was the fifth year for the event.
Organizer for the event, Jackie Johnson, said it was a fun way to give back and learn at the same time.
“It really allows us to take on this big opportunity and help us to raise more money for the hospital as well as get more connected to the hospital,” said Johnson.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on March 23, 2019.
Watch the story online.