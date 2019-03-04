UIS hosts open house for Women's History Month

The University of Illinois Springfield is kicking off women's history month with an open house.
The Women's Center at UIS held an open house Friday to let everyone know what they offer.
For more than 25 years, the center has offered a variety of services and events - often challenges women face every day.
"As part of this month, we're doing a age negotiation workshop. It's not just limited to women - anyone can go to our wage negotiation workshop, but the focus is on the fact that women often struggle with that sort of thing in the workplace," Program Director of the Woman's Center Rexann Whorton said.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on March 1, 2019.
Watch the story online.