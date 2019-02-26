Men's Baseball: UIS baseball starts with sweep at home

The University of Illinois Springfield opened its season-opening home games with a 9-4 and 5-1 doubleheader sweep over visiting Purdue Northwest on Friday at the UIS Baseball Field.
In Game 1, UIS rallied from a 3-1 deficit, scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh inning and seven in the eighth to take the lead.
The Prairie Stars benefited from six walks and three hit batsmen during those two innings.
Nick Mayerhofer had a two-run single in the eighth, and Chris Monroe smacked a three-run double for UIS.
Brayden Jensen threw two shutout innings in relief to earn the win, while striking out four.
In the nightcap, UIS starter Andrew Dean threw six scoreless innings as the Prairie Stars completed the sweep to improve to 5-0. Dean allowed just three hits.
Leadoff hitter John Sechen went 2-for-2 and scored twice, and Ryan Fish had a pair of hits for UIS.
