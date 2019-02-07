UIS Black History Month event examines NAACP history

As part of Black History Month, the University of Illinois Springfield’s Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series, the UIS Diversity Center and the Springfield NAACP will co-host a film screening and panel discussion on “The History of Springfield – From 1908 to Now.”
This event will begin with a screening of the 30-minute film Springfield Had No Shame: The Springfield Race Riot of 1908.
The film will be followed by a panel discussion led by Teresa Haley, president of the Springfield and Illinois chapters of the NAACP. The panel will also include previous NAACP presidents and members who will discuss the history and plight of the NAACP since its establishment in 1909.
This story appeared in the Illinois Times on February 7, 2019.
