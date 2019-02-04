Men's Basketball: Vince Walker breaks UIS' career three-point record

Vince Walker broke the University of Illinois Springfield men's basketball career record for three-pointers on Saturday, but his five three-pointers in the game were not enough for the Prairie Stars as they fell to Indianapolis by an 86-76 score at TRAC.
Walker hit his 193rd three-pointer of his career with 2:20 left in the first half, tying him with Jamall Millison who set the previous mark in 2016.
That tie lasted just 78 seconds into the second half when Walker hit another long distance shot. He added one more later in the half and is now just five away from 200 for his UIS career.
