Local kids take part in UIS baseball camps

Some local kids in Springfield had the chance to spend Presidents Day learning about baseball.
The baseball camps were hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield and were open to kids from five to 12 years old.
Campers worked with current UIS players to learn the basics of the sport and get to know the players.
"The main thing is just to connect with the community, youth baseball in Springfield. Then, have some fun playing baseball in the gym," Coach Chris Ramirez said.
UIS baseball does host other camps and clinics throughout the year.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on February 18, 2019.
