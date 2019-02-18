Women's Softball: UIS pounds Davenport, wins sixth straight

University of Illinois Springfield collected 14 hits and won its sixth straight game by beating Davenport 15-3 Saturday at Drake Creek Field.
The Prairie Stars scored three runs each in the bottom of the second and third innings and plated nine runs in the fourth to blow the game open.
The bottom order of the lineup, consisting of Kendra Peifer, Hunter Niebrugge and Natalie Cokel combined for eight hits and eight RBIs.
Peifer and Niebrugge both went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs apiece, and Cokel finished 2-for-3, drove in two and scored twice.
Winning pitcher Jaycee Craver threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and four hits.
UIS improved to 6-2.
