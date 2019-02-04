Women's Basketball: UIS outlasts Indianapolis for fourth conference win

The University of Illinois Springfield women's basketball team outlasted the University of Indianapolis with a 68-65 victory during Saturday's Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) matchup at TRAC.
UIS topped the Greyhounds for the first time in program history.
"It was a great team effort with balanced scoring and contributions from our bench," UIS coach Mark Kost said.
Influencing much of the game was the battle in the paint, which accounted for 51.1 percent of the game's scoring. Both teams turned in 34 points apiece in the paint.
Throughout the game, the Prairie Stars were able to receive the benefits of the home-court crowd.
"Our crowd was awesome and energized our team. We need that to continue when we return home."
