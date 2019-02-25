Men's Basketball: UIS breaks slump, 3-point record in close win

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team made a school-record 18 3-pointers, and Vince Walker’s 3-point basket was the biggest.
Walker drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute remaining in the game and the Prairie Stars defeated McKendree 76-75 on Saturday in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game at the Statham Center.
Walker’s shot helped UIS snap a six-game losing streak, as he finished with six 3s and 19 points.
The Prairie Stars’ 18 3-point field goals broke the previous record of 17 that was set in a win over Ashford during the 2005-06 season.
The Prairie Stars improved to 14-12 overall and 7-9 in the GLVC.
