UIS baseball, softball teams split doubleheaders

Carolyn Franke delivered a pinch-hit, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning and the University of Illinois Springfield softball team defeated Missouri Western 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader split at UIS on Tuesday.
In the nightcap, UIS loaded the bases with no outs and got within 2-1 with a sacrifice fly. That led to Franke’s two-run single that gave the Prairie Stars the lead. Payton Long was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing three innings of one-hit scoreless ball. She struck out five and walked three.
In baseball, UIS had a five-run lead after four innings and Ruben Markham sealed the victory with a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth of the Prairie Stars’ 14-3 triumph over Wisconsin-Parkside in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Prairie Stars finished with 14 hits.
These stories appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 13, 2019.
