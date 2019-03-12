Men's Baseball: No. 3 UIS baseball wins first conference series

The No. 3-ranked University of Illinois Springfield baseball team won its first series of the Great Lakes Valley Conference season, defeating Truman State 19-6 in the rubber match at UIS.
The Prairie Stars offense smashed early, scoring 14 runs in the first four innings. All nine starters collected a base hit, led by Chris Monroe going 5-for-6 with four RBIs, two runs scored and two doubles. Nick Wisz went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Nick Mayerhofer went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Austin Alderman went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and a home run.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 11, 2019.
