Women's Softball: UIS softball sweeps GLVC doubleheader

The University of Illinois Springfield pounded out 20 total hits and swept Bellarmine 8-5 and 12-1 in the opening games Saturday of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Morgan Edwards had a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, and teammate Carolyn Franke delivered a three-run double in the Prairie Stars’ four-run third. Edwards finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Bree Derhake added two hits, an RBI and scored twice. Starting pitcher Jaycee Craver went the distance, striking out six and walking three.
Ali Bortmess belted a grand slam in the nightcap and Payton Long pitched a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking one, as UIS completed the sweep.
Bortmess finished with five RBIs and Franke had two hits and drove in two for the Prairie Stars.
This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 16, 2019.
Read the entire article online.