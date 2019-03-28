Men's Tennis: Clark picks up another

University of Illinois Springfield's Sam Clarke, a senior from Kendall, England, won his fourth career Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week award on Tuesday.
It was his third this season.
He has won 15 straight singles matches and dominated last week with wins over Quincy and Southern Indiana opponents during the weekend. He also set a school record for most wins in the NCAA Division II era after getting a doubles victory against Quincy on Friday while finishing the week 4-0 in both singles and doubles.
He has 124 career victories. He’s currently 17-1 in singles play and 12-5 in doubles play, leading the Stars to an 11-2 record.
UIS has won seven straight duals.
This article appeared in The State Journal-Register on March 27, 2019.
Read the entire article online.