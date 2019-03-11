UIS students to join volunteer efforts over spring break

Local University of Illinois Springfield students will be looking beyond the beach for spring break to help with something meaningful.
As part of "Alternative Spring Break" - an organization on campus - two groups of students will spend their entire Spring Break, helping to rebuild Puerto Rico and Florida following Hurricanes Maria and Michael that left devastation.
"Alternative Spring Break - that's our main mission - utilizing recess to dedicate it to something better and bigger than yourself...," President of Alternative Spring Break Maddie Reuss said. "Those who choose ASB - their hearts are really in it."
This trip marks the 11th anniversary of Alternative Spring Break at UIS.
Each year, the students go to different locations throughout the U.S., in need, to volunteer.
This story aired on WICS Newschannel 20 on March 8, 2019.
