Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Men's Basketball: Wendling lights it up from downtown to lead UIS over Lewis
Matt Wendling
went six for seven from three point range and finished with 20 points to help
UIS
beat Lewis 69-54 on Tuesday evening.
Chase Robinson
led the Prairie Stars with 21 points while
Keymonta Johnson
chipped in 16 points and 13 rebounds.
This story aired on Sports Radio 1450 on January 12, 2021.
Watch the entire story online.
