Friday, January 29, 2021

Ladowski's accuracy at line lifts UIS past Indianapolis

Lauren Ladowski was given a second chance and the junior guard took advantage of the opportunity for the University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team.

Ladowski scored 11 points in overtime and lifted the Prairie Stars to a 69-63 victory over Indianapolis on Thursday in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game at Nicoson Hall.

Ladowski — who finished with a game-high 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals — immediately regrouped by putting UIS ahead in OT when she made a jumper at 4:17. After the Greyhounds knotted the score at 55, UIS junior guard Grace Weber scored four straight points for a 59-55 advantage, and the Prairie Stars never trailed again.

This story appeared in The State Journal-Register on January 28, 2021.
