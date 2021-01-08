Bulls Tab Chigozie Umeadi as Director of Basketball Operations

The Chicago Bulls have made yet another addition to their basketball operations department
Chigozie Umeadi is the newest member of the Bulls’ front office, joining Executive VP Arturas Karnisovas and GM Marc Eversley in their first year in the basketball operagtions department.
Umeadi, a Chicago native and basketball product of Fenton high school, comes from NBA HQ, where he worked for nearly eight years.
After graduating from the University of Illinois-Springfield, Umeadi worked his way through the NBA’s basketball operations, strategy, and analytics departments before getting the nod from his hometown team.
