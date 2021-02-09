UIS to offer these accelerated and blended courses beginning March 15

The University of Illinois Springfield will offer more than two dozen accelerated online and blended courses for prospective and current students.
Most classes begin March 15, and conclude in early May.
“This is a great opportunity for new UIS students to start or finish their education,” said UIS interim chancellor Karen Whitney. “It’s also a chance for current students to add to their course load and potentially earn their degree in a shorter period of time.”
Accelerated courses will be offered in accounting, athletic training, business, communication, education, educational leadership, human development counseling, management, management information systems, mathematics, and music.
