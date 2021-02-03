3 appointed to U of I System Board of Trustees

Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, has appointed three people to the University of Illinois System Board of Trustees.
On Friday, Pritzker named the following individuals to six-year terms on the board:
Ramón Cepeda, finance executive
Sarah Phalen, banking executive
Tami Craig Schilling, agricultural communicator
The board, which oversees the U of I System, consists of 13 members, 11 of whom vote.
The governor appoints nine trustees to the board. No more than five board members may belong to a single political party.
Sarah Phalen is a Republican from Springfield. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and her MBA from the University of Illinois Springfield.
Phalen serves as the president and CEO of INB, a 13-branch bank headquartered in Springfield.
In addition, she is the treasurer of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance and treasurer of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.
This story appeared on WICS Newschannel 20 on Feb. 9, 2021.