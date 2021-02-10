UIS coach Casey Thousand collects 100th career win after defensive stand against Lindenwood

A 9-0 run in the fourth quarter clinched the win, sparked by Jalyn Harris who gathered an offensive rebound and scored the layup after missing her second free throw attempt for her only points of the night.
Lauren Ladowski led UIS with 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists on Tuesday. Malea Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the win. Liz Uhl added nine points while Makenna Fee had three blocks.
Thousand is in her second season at UIS but ninth overall as a head coach. From 2009-2016, she won 83 games at Edgewood, and she has now won 17 games at UIS.
This story was published in The State Journal-Register on Feb. 9, 2021.